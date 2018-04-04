Childcare center evacuated after fire to nearby Miami home

MIAMI - A Miami childcare center had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire started at a nearby home.

The fire started inside a vacant quad-plex building near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 80th Terrace.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said firefighters arrived and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Carroll said a nearby childcare center with 30 children between the ages of 1 and 9 had to be evacuated because the smoke was getting closer to the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire to the home and were searching for any victims.

Carroll said the children were waiting for their parents near Northeast First Avenue and Northeast 81st Street.

