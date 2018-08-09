City of Miami police car gets colorful makeover

MIAMI - It's art for a cause -- and a car.

On Tuesday, the Wynwood community came together to celebrate the 35th annual National Night Out, an event designed to strengthen ties between police and the communities they serve.

During the event, held at Roberto Clemente Park, the City of Miami Police Department unveiled a colorful new addition to its fleet -- the first-ever Miami Police Department Art Car.

The project, painted by local street artist Abstrk, was spearheaded by Wynwood Commander Dan Kerr, with the goal of utilizing the car to build bridges between Wynwood street artists, residents, businesses and visitors.

It is a collaborative effort between Goldman Global Arts, the Wynwood Business Improvement District and the Miami Police Athletic League.

As part of the unveiling, local families enjoyed interactive activities, such as exploring a fire truck, testing out police equipment and meeting police dogs and horses. Food, drinks, music and entertainment were provided at no cost.

From left to right: Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director, Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID); Dan Kerr, Wynwood Commander, City of Miami Police Department; Albert Garcia, Vice Chairman, Wynwood BID Board; Troy Kelley, Project Manager,…

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.