Civilian panel rules officer stomping on teenage girl's head was 'not necessary'

MIAMI - After watching a video showing Miami police officer John Askew kicking a teenage girl on the head, the department's internal affairs investigators determined he did not use excessive force. Miami's Civilian Investigative Panel disagreed.

While Douglas Mayer saw an officer "out of control," Stephen Navarrette saw an officer who didn't know if he was facing an armed woman who was ready to shoot. Mayer and Navarette are both members of the panel.

The panel's members met on Thursday in Coconut Grove to discuss the way the officer handled the 13-year-old girl, who jumped out of a stolen car and started running to get away from police officers who were investigating an armed robbery in February.

The suspected armed robber was on the ground, in front of a Miami Shores home, when Askew was filmed kicking her. He claims he did so to keep his colleagues safe, because he feared she was armed.

With a 3-2 vote, the panel recommended to sustain the allegation of excessive force saying Askew's actions were both not reasonable or necessary. They also recommended sustaining the allegation of negligence of duty, because Askew did not submit a report for response to resistance which the department's policy requires.

Miami-Dade Sgt. Gustavo De Los Rios was also under investigation for a video showing him kicking 17-year-old David Brown on Feb. 14. Brown was on the ground, with his handcuffed hands behind his back. De Los Rios was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Miami officer Mario Figueroa was also filmed in May nearly kicking David Suazo, 31, in the head, the panel sustained a misconduct allegation. That officer has since been relieved of duty and has been charged with assault even though both internal affairs investigators and the panel agree his kick missed the man's head. His trial is set for October.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.