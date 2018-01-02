Coast Guard rescues man from water near Dinner Key Marina

MIAMI - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a man from Biscayne Bay early Tuesday near Dinner Key Marina.

According to a Coast Guard news release, people on a nearby boat reported hearing a man yelling for help near the marina in Coconut Grove.

A Miami Beach-based boat crew found the man in the water and pulled him to safety. He told the Coast Guard he had fallen off his boat and couldn't get back on it.

No other information was immediately available.

