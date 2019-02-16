Coconut Grove Arts Festival to bring out more than 100,000 visitors

MIAMI - The annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival began Saturday and continues through Monday, with over 100,000 people expected to attend the event over the next three days.

The festival has been around for 56 years and is still a fun way to spend time with family during President’s Day Weekend. There are many events for all ages -- including a family zone, culinary events, music events and more.

Thousands of artists applied to be part of the event. Only 360 artists were chosen from across the U.S. and around the world, and 119 artists are first-time participants.

There are 14 types of artwork being showcased from paintings and sculptures, to drawings and photography.

Keith Bradley, an artist in the event, makes alligator benches out of horseshoes.

“I try to make things that make people smile," Bradley said. "So animals make everybody happy. And in this world, to make you happy is a good thing. So they all got their personality and they’re whimsical sculptures.”

The Culinary Pavilion features many chefs from South Florida’s hottest restaurants and hotels, including Ralph Pagano, chef and owner of Naked Taco; Cindy Hutson, chef and owner of Ortanique on the Mile and chef de cuisine Benjamin Goldman of Planta South Beach.

General admission tickets cost $15 per person, per day. Children under the age of 12 are admitted for free and residents of Coconut Grove who live within the 33133 ZIP code can purchase the tickets for $5 each.

