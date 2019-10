MIAMI - A construction worker is hanging from his safety harness on the side of a building after his scaffold apparently gave way.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the man was dangling from the side of the building on Southwest 28th Lane.

Miami firefighters were on the roof of the building working to rescue him.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.