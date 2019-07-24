Construction worker rescued after falling into trench in Miami

Firefighters rescue a construction worker who was trapped in a trench Tuesday night in Miami.

MIAMI - A construction worker was rescued Tuesday night after he was trapped in a trench in Miami.

Construction workers were working on a gas line along North Federal Highway near Northeast 39th Street just after 11 p.m. when the trench wall gave way, causing the man to fall into the excavated area about 6 feet below ground, Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said.

Miami firefighters arrived and began slowly digging, using small shovels and 5-gallon buckets.

After about an hour of digging, firefighters rescued the man and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was listed in stable condition.

Construction equipment was used to prevent a large steel plate and concrete slab from falling on the worker until rescuers arrived.



