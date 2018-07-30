Construction worker struck in head by machinery on 49th floor of building

MIAMI - A construction worker was struck in the head by some kind of machinery while working on a high-rise building in Miami, authorities said.

The incident was reported Monday afternoon at 1010 Brickell Ave.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the construction accident happened on the 49th floor of the building.

Authorities said the equipment apparently malfunctioned and knocked out the worker.

According to Carroll, firefighters from the technical rescue team had to lower the victim to the ground using a crane because of the incompleteness of several floors.

"When we looked up, we saw the rescue guy with the stretcher, and he was hooked up and they were lowering the guy from the very top of the thing," witness Jackie Garth said. "And as it came all the way down, you could see that he had a laceration to his head, and they had his head wrapped up and they had the collar on him."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified about the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

Courtesy: Alex Foden

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.