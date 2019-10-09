Construction workers rescued after scaffold gives way

MIAMI - Two construction workers hanging by their safety harnesses on the side of a building were rescued Wednesday morning after their scaffold apparently gave way.

Sky 10 was above the scene as one of the men was dangling from the side of the building on Southwest 28th Lane.

Miami firefighters were on the roof of the building working to rescue him.

Firefighters eventually used a ladder truck to reach the man and help him safely climb to the ground.

Both men appeared to walk away from the scary situation unharmed.

