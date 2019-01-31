Coral Gables officer finds toddler walking alone in Little Havana street

MIAMI - A toddler was only wearing a diaper when an officer found him wandering along a busy Miami street barefoot on a cold Thursday afternoon.

Coral Gables Police Department Sgt. Velier Zaccheo was driving along West Flagler Street near Northwest 24th Court in Miami's Little Havana when a woman pointed to the little boy.

Zaccheo stopped to investigate. A video shared on social media shows that when Zaccheo picked up the boy and held him, the boy leaned his head on the officer's shoulder.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said Miami officers later learned the boy had snuck out of his grandmother's house. The officers decided no one was at fault.

Sgt. Zaccheo on his way back into the City from attending court comes across a toddler in the roadway unattended. He consoles the child and contacts our neighboring agency @MiamiPD to locate the parent. pic.twitter.com/ndOaLulSMM — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) January 31, 2019

