Couple leaving church injured in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - A couple leaving church was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Miami.

Joseph and Mary Louis were leaving church about 9:15 p.m. when they were struck at the intersection of Northwest 55th Street and Northwest Seventh Court.

Miami police said the driver of a 2019 Cadillac XTS was traveling west on Northwest 55th Street when he ran the stop sign and crashed his car into the victims' 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Police said the driver of the Cadillac then abandoned his car and ran away.

Some good Samaritans who witnessed the crash ran to the couple's aid and called 911.

"It was bad," Ray Palacios told Local 10 News. "It was really bad."

The couple was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

"I was scared for the people inside the car because they were unconscious," Palacios said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

