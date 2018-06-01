Couple robbed in front of Miami apartment building, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for the robbers who targeted a couple last month in front of an apartment building.

The robbery was reported just after 1 a.m. May 19 in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and First Street.

Miami police said a man had just parked his car in front of the building and got out to walk to the passenger's side to wake up his girlfriend, who was asleep.

Surveillance video shows a red, newer-model Chevrolet Camaro make a U-turn and pull up behind the victim's car.

Police said two men got out of the car and robbed both victims at gunpoint.

Authorities said the robbers got away with a book bag, personal identification, electronics and $220 in cash.

A third person waited in the Camaro, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

