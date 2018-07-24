Delivery driver caught stealing tip jar at Miami restaurant

MIAMI - A delivery driver left with more than just grilled cheese sandwiches from a Miami restaurant on Monday.

Security video at Ms. Cheezious on Biscayne Boulevard captured a driver with the Postmates delivery service picking up an order and then stealing the restaurant's tip jar.

The restaurant sent out a post on Instagram on Tuesday asking for the public's help in finding the crook.

In the video, the driver can be seen looking around before taking the jar and leaving through the front door.

According to Brian Mullins, the restaurant's owner, Postmates has not been helpful in the police investigation, refusing to give up information on the driver.

The incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. in what was a relatively empty restaurant.

