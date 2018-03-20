Delivery man, 17-year-old boy shot in Overtown, police say

MIAMI - A 25-year-old delivery man and a 17-year-old boy were shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street.

Miami police said both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they both are stable.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



