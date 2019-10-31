Detectives ask for help in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County traffic homicide detectives were passing out flyers Thursday, seeking tips that left a woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident in early October.

Monique Garnett, 27, remains in critical condition after she was struck at the 9200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami on Oct. 9.

Witnesses said Garnett was crossing the street when an unknown vehicle struck her and sent her into the middle of the road while the driver fled the scene, authorities said.

"We need anyone who was here possibly at that time of night, or perhaps you were in the area and heard something or saw something," Detective Chris Thomas said. "We need you to come forward and provide as much information as you can."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 305-471-TIPS.

