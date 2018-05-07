Detectives investigate fatal shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on a street of Miami Gardens Monday afternoon.

A yellow tarp covered a body under a tree near a small motorcycle on Northwest 40th Circle Court, near 215th Street. The residential neighborhood is south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

"Upon arrival the victim was found deceased and officers are on the scene conducting investigations," Karen Clarke, a spokesperson for the City of Miami Gardens, wrote in an e-mail.

