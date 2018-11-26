Detectives search for Coconut Grove burglar

MIAMI - Miami police detectives released Ring security camera surveillance video on Monday saying it shows a man who broke into a home in Coconut Grove.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a man broke into a home about 4:50 a.m., Oct. 11, at 3431 Florida Ave., near the Billy Rolle Domino Park on Grand Avenue.

Detectives believe the burglar was able to open a window and walk out of the back door with a television.

Police were asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

