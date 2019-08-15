At least 1 wounded in shooting at District 3 nightclub

Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of the District 3 nightclub in Miami after an early morning shooting.

MIAMI - At least one person was shot outside a nightclub in Miami.

The shooting occurred early Thursday at District 3 on Northwest 25th Avenue.

Police marked shell casings on the ground and were seen speaking to witnesses in the parking lot of the nightclub.

Two gunshot victims arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center a short time later.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton it stemmed from an argument about a stolen motorcycle.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.