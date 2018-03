MIAMI - A dog was killed late Monday after a fire broke out in a single-family home in the Flagami section of Miami, officials said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the fire started just after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 62nd Court. Carroll said the homeowner was across the street at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

