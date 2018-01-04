Downtown Miami Macy's store to soon close its doors

MIAMI - Shopping in downtown Miami won't be quite the same as the landmark Macy's on Flagler Street will soon be closing its doors for good.

"This is my Burdines -- that's back to the 80s. I remember coming to this store," one shopper, Cari Calvo, said.

The downtown Miami location was once the flagship store for Burdines -- the famed Florida retailer.

It opened its doors in 1898 and was eventually bought out by Macy's, who served customers in the same historic site for more than a century.

"It's sad because it's the end of an era," Miami Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Alyce Robertson said.

Robertson said the move by Macy's now presents an opportunity to reshape the building and adjust to downtown Miami's population growth.

"We have almost 90,000 people -- most of them are young between the ages of 25 and 44, and so they're kind of looking for different kinds of experiences than say what you'd be traditionally looking for," Robertson said.

Development along Flagler Street is moving full steam ahead. More cafes and wider sidewalks are on tap to make it more pedestrian friendly though the demise of the Macy’s store and 10 others across the U.S. this year is more about the sign of the times than it is location.

"Downtown has changed a lot over the last 10 years," Robertson said.

Still, Macy's has some loyal local customers who will go out of their way to shop at the beloved retailer.

"I'm going to miss this store but I'm going to go to the next closest one," Calvo said.

