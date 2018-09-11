Car catches fire after police pursuit in Miami

MIAMI - A car caught fire after a chase and crash Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

Police were pursuing a robbery suspect driving a red Honda Civic when it crashed on U.S. Highway 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the front of the car was pressed against the front of a Miami police cruiser. Both cars were on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

U.S. 1 is closed in both directions.

It was not immediately known what led to the pursuit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.