Driver crashes into building in Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. - The driver of a black Nissan Altima crashed into a building and a tree on Friday in Allapattah.

MVP Exotic Car Rentals' surveillance cameras captured the crash near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Witnesses said an injured woman with red hair emerged from the driver's side. Witnesses said the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Miami police officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.

