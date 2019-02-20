Driver critically injured when SUV slams into tree in Miami

MIAMI - A driver was critically injured when a Lexus SUV crashed into a tree early Wednesday in Miami, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 56th Street.

Officer Michael Vega said the 34-year-old man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A witness said he saw the crash and called 911. He said the man behind the wheel was the only person in the SUV.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton spoke to a woman who claimed to be the man's wife. She identified the driver as James Christopher.

