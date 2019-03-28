Driver escapes unharmed after tree falls on top of SUV in Miami

MIAMI - A tree fell on top of an SUV Thursday afternoon in Miami, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 18th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 4:45 p.m. as the white Nissan SUV remained in the road, along with the large tree.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that the wind had been picking up in the afternoon before they heard the tree fall.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said the driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the wind caused the tree to fall.

