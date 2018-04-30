Driver found shot to death inside crashed truck identified as 19-year-old man

MIAMI - A driver who was found shot to death inside a crashed pickup truck in Miami over the weekend was identified Monday as 19-year-old Emilio Perez.

Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said officers were called to a report of a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Southwest 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found a truck had crashed into two parked cars, Vega said.

Authorities said another man, who was a passenger in the truck, was found bleeding from the mouth from the impact of the crash.

"I was in my house, and I heard a big crash -- a big 'boom,'" witness Lestter Hernandez said.

The area where the shooting happened is just steps away from Shenandoah Middle School, where Leandro Mora just bought a new home.

"This is going to be my new neighborhood and this happens," Mora said. "I thought it was going to be, you know, safer and we were not going to have these kind of things here."

A shell casing on the pavement was one of several clues that homicide detectives are poring over in what is turning out to a puzzling murder mystery.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

"We have to wait and see what's the real situation," Mora said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-468-5900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



