Driver involved in chase, fiery crash in Miami arrested on numerous charges

MIAMI - A driver involved in a chase and fiery crash in Miami was arrested Tuesday on numerous charges.

Miami police identified the suspect Wednesday as Kieron Womble, 18, of Miami.

According to an arrest report, Womble carjacked a man Monday in a parking lot at 3525 NW 17th Ave.

Police said the victim and another person were talking outside the victim’s car when they were approached by Womble, who was armed with a black rifle.

Police said he ordered them to give up whatever property they had in their pockets.

One of the victims warned Womble that there were surveillance cameras in the area, but Womble became agitated and said he didn't care, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Womble then asked the victims whose car they were standing outside of and then demanded the car keys from the owner.

Police said they spotted the stolen red Honda Civic Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 39th Street.

Womble refused to pull over and eventually crashed in the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 16th Avenue, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the front of the car was pressed against the front of a Miami police cruiser. Both cars were on fire.

Police said the victim’s leather wallet and ID card were found in Womble's pocket.

Womble and a police officer were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Womble was later booked into jail on charges of armed carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving causing property damage or damage to a person and driving without a valid license.

Police said Womble refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.