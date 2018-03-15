Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - One person was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Miami, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way wreck occurred in the southbound express lanes near Northwest 62nd Street.

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said the BMW was traveling north in the southbound express lanes when it collided with a water truck and then a street sweeper during an overnight construction project.

"We don't know exactly where he got on," Sanchez said of the BMW's driver.

A construction worker was also injured by debris from the crash.

The driver's identity hasn't been released pending notification of next of kin.

Southbound traffic was backed up for several miles, at one point stretching all the way to the Golden Glades interchange, as a result of the crash.

The express lanes remain closed.

