Driver, passenger in stolen pickup truck arrested after fatal collision

MIAMI - The driver and passenger of a stolen pickup truck have been arrested after a head-on collision with an SUV in Miami that killed another driver, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:45 p.m. at Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed head-on with a Ford Flex SUV at the intersection. He said the pickup truck had been reported stolen Monday.

Two people in the pickup truck -- driver Danny Tejera and passenger Mellissa Castro -- were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries, Vega said. They were then questioned by detectives and arrested.

The 68-year-old driver of the SUV, identified as Louis Cancio, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tejera faces a charge of grand theft auto, and Castro faces a trespassing charge.

Vega said four other people in the SUV were also injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

