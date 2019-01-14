Drivers to experience lane closures due to massive I-395 construction project

MIAMI - Authorities are warning about future lane closures in a 2-mile area of the Dolphin Expressway, a 1.4-mile area of Interstate 395 and its surrounding areas in Miami. Driver should expect traffic delays in the area during the construction, which authorities expect will last for at least four years.

The $802 million project includes a futuristic six-arch suspension bridge over Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue. A 1.4-mile-long double-decker span will allow drivers heading to Miami Beach on the Dolphin Expressway to travel over Interstate 95 to the MacArthur Causeway.

The double-decker span will start near Overtown, west of the Miami River. For drivers leaving South Beach and heading to Broward County, the busy eastbound ramp to northbound I-95 will have an additional lane.

The test pile operations this week in areas near I-395 will produce noise and vibration in areas of Overtown, but authorities promise the contractor will be monitoring noise levels.

There will also be lane closures this week on I-95. Three lanes will close nightly from Northwest 29th Street to Northwest 17th Street. Two lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., and a third lane will

be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. On Friday, the lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The project is a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority. Their goal is to complete construction by the end of 2023 that is depending on the weather and other unforseen circumstances.

For more information and project updates, sign up for e-mail alerts.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.