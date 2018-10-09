Drunken Uber rider steals car after fighting with driver

An Uber driver rests on a Miami police cruiser after his car was stolen by a passenger.

MIAMI - An Uber driver had his car stolen Tuesday morning during an altercation with a drunken passenger, police said.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. near North Miami Avenue and 36th Street.

Miami police said the driver picked up an intoxicated rider in North Miami and then picked up another rider. Along the way, the drunken passenger began arguing with the driver and the other passenger.

Police said the driver pulled over in a parking lot, and the driver and drunken passenger got out of the car and started fighting. The passenger ran away and the driver ran after him, but the passenger circled the block and got back in the car, driving away.

The other passenger was already out of the car when it was stolen.

Police are still searching for the rider and the gray Volkswagen Jetta.

