Duplex in Miami destroyed in fire

MIAMI - A fire erupted overnight at a home in Miami, and the blaze was captured on cellphone video by a neighbor.

Alba Rojas said she was sleeping around 11 p.m. Saturday when she heard an explosion.

Rojas said she feared the fire would spread to her house.

Authorities said the damage was contained to the duplex on Northwest 21st Avenue near Northwest 33rd Street.

The home was burned inside and out.

Alexis Tavora told Local 10 News that he's shocked.

He said he has lived at the home with his uncle, Luis Vasquez, and their roommate, roommate's husband and two children.

Vasquez said he was sleeping when the fire alarm woke him up.

He and the two children ran out of the house.

Vasquez said he wanted to go back inside to get his valuables, but there was too much smoke.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded quickly to the home and extinguished the flames.

Vasquez said he lost everything, but he thanks God no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



