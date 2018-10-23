Elderly woman traumatized after being abused by caretaker, family says

MIAMI - An elderly woman's daughters are upset and sickened after they said they captured their mother being kicked on surveillance video by a woman they recently hired to be her caretaker.

The video captured around 1:15 a.m. Monday shows Luisa Sofia Kesep, 93, wince in pain as her caretaker kicked her in the right leg while she was lying helplessly on the floor.

The injury led to profuse bleeding.

At another point in the video, the caretaker is seen manhandling Kesep, lifting and dropping her multiple times on the bed.

Martha Diaz Sanchez, 64, has since been arrested on several charges, including aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, elderly abuse and tampering with evidence.

The victim's family invited Local 10 News into the Little Havana home on Southwest 29th Avenue Tuesday morning to see how Kesep is doing.

Her daughters said she is traumatized, and claimed when they went to confront the caretaker, she denied the abuse.

"My nephew confronted her and really, 'You kicked my grandmother.' He really -- he showed her how he saw it in the video. How she's going like this, you know? 'You kicked my mother, my grandmother.' She goes, 'No I didn't.' So he went ahead and called the police," the victim's daughter, Mary Kesep Sarmiento, said.

The caretaker is now in jail and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.





