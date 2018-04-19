Electric scooters roll out in Wynwood this week

MIAMI - You might be familiar with bike shares with their docks dotting most major metros, but starting this week people in Wynwood can expect a new transit twist -- scooter sharing.

LimeBike and the Wynwood Business Improvement District have rolled out the electric shooter service in honor of Earth Day.

Trendy Wynwood snags the distinction being of the first place in Florida to host electric scooter sharing, but the company has already tested the service in San Diego and Washington, D.C.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and then 15 cents per minute thereafter. The scooter can reach speeds up to 14 mph.

But the scooter sharing is not without its hitches. LimeBike and other scooter sharing services give people the option to drop off their shared vehicle on the curb rather than at a set dock, and some cities aren't happy with the arrangement.

This week, San Francisco's city attorney declared them a “public nuisance” and issued “cease and desist” orders to the three companies operating them after the scooters were left strewn around the city.

“They dumped thousands of these on city streets, harking back to the bad old days of asking for forgiveness rather than permission,” San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin told The Mercury News.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.