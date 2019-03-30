Tens of thousands of electronic music fans make long journey to Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI - The Ultra Music Festival invasion is in full swing. Tens of thousands of electronic music fans are descending to Miami for long days of thumping beats. The fans, who are mostly in their 20s and 30s, are in Miami from all over the world.

Fans from Germany and China had a long flight before having to wait for about an hour in traffic from Miami to Virginia Key. Then they had to stand in line to go through security, and once inside they had to walk about a mile from the Miami Marine Stadium to the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Some have been going to Ultra annually for years at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, and they are adjusting to the change. Officer Michael Vega has worked with the Ultra crowd before, and he said he is enjoying his work so far.

"This year has been incredible," Vega said. "I mean, let's not jinx it. People are respecting a little bit more."

Law enforcement is out in force on the streets of Miami and on Virginia Key. They are on the air with drones and on Biscayne Bay with boats. The women are wearing glitter and shimmer. Some are carrying their country's flags.

The fans are also using boats and ferries to get to the stadium's dock. The Coast Guard is out looking for illegal charters and they already stopped a yacht with violations.

For Key Biscayne residents, the festival's traffic meant it was going to take them longer than usual to get home on Friday. Most of the village's residents are not even thinking about leaving the key again until Monday when the festival will be over.

Environmentalists, marine biology students at the University of Miami campus and the Miami Seaquarium are concerned about the effects that the banging noise will have on the wild life.

"There are protected mangroves and a unique ecosystem here on the key," said Kurk Hansen, a University of Miami student.

As a response to their concerns, Ultra's organizers were promoting an environmental campaign, so that fans reduce the waste they leave behind during the festival. Ultra also has hundreds of buses at three stops to help fans cross the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The buses are making two stops: The Miami Marine Stadium area, where the main stage is, and the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, where the Resistance Island stages are.

Miami Fire Rescue set up a center of operations at Mast Academy. They have paramedics on bicycles and small carts with all-terrain wheels. As of early Saturday morning, they had already responded to several calls to pickup festival goers who needed medical attention.

