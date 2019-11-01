Emergency room entrance becomes crime scene during shooting investigation

MIAMI - Crime scene tape surrounded the entrance at North Shore Medical Center on Friday morning as a car was battered by bullets and had shattered windows in its center.

Miami police officers said the vehicle is believed to be part of a shooting that took place near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 70th Street about 5 a.m. Friday.

Two people were shot and drove to the hospital, police officers said.

The car was left at North Shore Medical Center as part of the investigation, while at least one of the victims was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Crime scene investigators were seen in the residential area taking pictures and searching for clues as to what led up to the shooting.

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

