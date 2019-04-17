Epilepsy Florida to hold Miami Walk the Talk

MIAMI - Epilepsy Florida will host its annual Miami Walk the Talk for Epilepsy on Saturday, April 27.

It's the largest event in Florida that raises awareness and funds for people living with the neurological condition. The two-mile walk will be held at Wynwood Marketplace, located at 2250 NW Second Ave. in Miami.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Local 10 SoFlo Health host Hunter Franqui will serve as the walk's emcee.

The Miami Walk the Talk for Epilepsy will feature family-friendly entertainment, including a Kids Corner, obstacle courses, live DJ, tech tent, face painting, a photo booth and the creation of live art on-site.

Earlier this month, Epilepsy Florida held the Broward Walk the Talk for Epilepsy. Local 10 sports anchor Clay Ferraro emceed that event.

Walk the Talk for Epilepsy events, held throughout the state of Florida each year, benefit the 426,000 Floridians living with epilepsy.

Now through April 25, registration for the Miami walk is $25 for adults and $15 for children (ages 12 and younger). Day-of registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children.

For more information and to register, visit www.epilepsyfl.com/walkthetalk.

