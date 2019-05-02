Estefan hosts solidarity vigil for Venezuelans in Miami

MIAMI - Emilio Estefan, Eduardo Marturet and the city of Miami are hosting an event Friday to show their solidarity with the Venezuelans who want embattled President Nicolás Maduro to step down from power.

Maturet, a Venezuelan conductor, is the music director of the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that as Cuban Americans he and Estefan understand their struggle and support Juan Guaidó, the U.S.-recognized interim president of Venezuela.

"We are getting closer and every second counts," said Fabiana Rosales, Guaidó's wife, in a video the organizers shared on Thursday. "Every one of your prayers count."

The event is at 6 p.m. at the Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., in Miami's Design District.

