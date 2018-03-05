1 killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision on Northwest Seventh Avenue

MIAMI - A fatal crash has closed a stretch of Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami.

The head-on collision occurred early Monday on Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 77th Street.

Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said a silver Kia was traveling north on Northwest Seventh Avenue when it swerved into the southbound lanes and collided with a red BMW.

Vega said one person in the Kia was killed, while a man and a woman were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Northwest Seventh Avenue was closed in both directions between Northwest 69th and Northwest 79th streets. Police did not have a timeline for when it would reopen.

Drivers were advised to take Northwest 17th Avenue as an alternate route.



