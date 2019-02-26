Fatal fall of mother, son in Brickell investigated as murder-suicide

This is the sixth floor pool area where police say a woman and her son fell to their deaths. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

MIAMI - The deaths of a woman and child who fell from a Brickhell high-rise building Monday night are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the mother and her 5-year-old son landed in an outdoor area on the sixth floor of the Rise condominiums. The building is part of the Brickell City Centre development.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delva said police are not releasing the identities of the mother and son while they try to make contact with their family members, who are out of the country.

The deaths shocked neighbors in the upscale area.

"It’s shocking. It’s a real tragedy,” said Kristen Sullivan, a Brickell resident.

