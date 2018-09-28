Fatal rollover crash ends in Miami schoolyard

MIAMI - A driver is dead after a pickup truck crashed through a fence early Friday and ended up on a Miami school's property.

The rollover crash happened near Henry M. Flagler Elementary School and ended with the pickup truck landing upside down in the school's field.

Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said a preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup truck was headed west on West Flagler Street when it struck a few curbs and overturned on school grounds. She said the man driving the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Flagler Street near Northwest 53rd Avenue was shut down as detectives investigated the crash.

Crime scene investigators were seen removing a body from next to the pickup truck.

Delva said it's too early to tell whether alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

