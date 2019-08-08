Father turns tables on armed robber in Allapattah

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. - When a couple got home from the supermarket on Tuesday night with their two boys, ages 1 and 3 years old, a gunman was waiting by the white gate in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

The gunman, who detectives identified as Mykece Johnekins, started yelling and forced the mother out of their white Toyota Camry, police said. The boys' father panicked when he saw Johnekins had pinned down his wife on the floor with the firearm pointed to her head, police said.

"Shut up and don't move," Johnekins said, according to the mother.

The father told police officers he ran for cover, grabbed his concealed firearm from his waist band and started shooting. Johnekins ran behind a tree and fired several shots, police said. He said the boys were waiting on the ground.

The father struck Johnekins in the neck, police said. Records show the 22-year-old convicted felon was released from prison in January after serving about four years for burglary. His record includes arrests for armed robbery, battery and tampering with evidence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue and took Johnekins to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Officers found Johnekins' alleged weapon across the street from the family's home.

The boy's father wasn't injured. Luis Cabrera, the boys' paternal grandfather, said he wondered what Johnekins could have been capable of had his son not stood his ground.

Officers arrested Johnekins on first-degree murder, child abuse, two weapons charges and criminal mischief over $200 and under $1,000.

