FBI searching for Little Havana bank robber

MIAMI - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Regions Bank in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood Friday.

Special Agent Michael Leverock, a spokesman for the FBI, said the man entered a Regions Bank in the 2800 block of Northwest Seventh Street around 3:30 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. The man then fled with undisclosed amount of cash.

Although customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, no one was hurt, Leverock said. Video from the bank security cameras shows the robber as a black man with a beard. He was wearing eyeglasses and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Leverock said the same man is suspected of robbing a Chase Bank branch in 6800 block of Biscayne Boulevard on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS.

