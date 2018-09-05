Feds target illegal charter boat operations in South Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard agents are cracking down on illegal charters.

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard busted the "Golden Touch II" with 47 people on Sunday.

The owner and operator of the "Golden Touch II" faces maximum civil penalties amounting up to $41,456 for this illegal passenger for hire operation, according to the Coast Guard.

Federal operations aimed at cracking down on illegal charges continue, after a passenger of the Miami Vice 91-foot yacht died in April.

Raul Menedez, 25, died when Mauricio Alvarez, 49, who was piloting the yacht, without a license, reversed without checking if anyone was swimming behind the ship. Alvarez pleaded guilty to misconduct on a ship that resulted in a death and will be sentenced Nov. 19.

