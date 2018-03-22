Small grease fire sparks in restaurant at Brickell City Centre

MIAMI - A small grease fire in a restaurant at the Brickell City Centre prompted an evacuation Thursday afternoon.

The fire started about 12:15 p.m. in the kitchen of the Casa Tua restaurant inside Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre spokeswoman Kaela Krakoski said.

"It was quickly contained and put out within 10 minutes by the fire department," she said. "Following advice from the fire department and building security, guests and staff have since returned to Brickell City Centre, which is fully operational."

Sky 10 was above the scene as firefighters appeared to be giving oxygen to a woman outside the parking garage.

Manny Orozco said he was forced to evacuate after thick smoke filled the building. He posted a video on Twitter.

No flames were visible from Sky 10.

There didn't appear to be any serious injuries.

Intense moment at @BrickellCityCtr earlier when thick smoke consumed the building. Had to evacuate! pic.twitter.com/ceyzB6e8SP — Manny Orozco (@OrozcoBallestas) March 22, 2018

