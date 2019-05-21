Florida inmate accused of making bomb threats to federal offices, including Miami

Noah Stirn is accused of sending threatening letters to several federal buildings, including the U.S. District Court in Miami.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Authorities said a Florida inmate made several bomb threats that led to evacuations at two federal buildings.

An FBI complaint said Noah Stirn faces federal charges of interstate threats involving explosives and mailing interstate threats to injure.

The Blackwater River Correctional Facility inmate is already serving more than a decade in state prison for vehicle theft and witness intimidation.

Officials said Stirn, 24, sent threatening letters earlier this month to the U.S. District Court in Pensacola, the U.S. District Court in Miami, the Social Security Administration in Pensacola, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pensacola and the Florida Department of State.

The Social Security office and the Pensacola federal prosecutor's office were evacuated last week. No explosives were reported.

FBI agents said Stirn admitted sending the letters, which he signed.

