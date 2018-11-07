Florida's tallest building to begin construction in Miami in early 2019, report says

MIAMI - Nearly four years after plans were first introduced to bring Florida's tallest building to South Florida, construction is reportedly ready to begin.

Construction on SkyRise Miami, which is more theme park than office tower, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019, according to Building Design + Construction.

The planned 1,000 ft. tall tower would be built by Plaza Construction in Biscayne Bay next to the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, with a scheduled completion date of 2023.

The Berkowitz Development Group is developing SkyRise Miami with the expectation that it will bring in more than three million visitors a year with its various attractions.

SkyRise Miami will feature a 4D simulator theater that will suspend riders 40 ft. in the air, as well as a zero-gravity tunnel, a Skywalk positioned over 900 ft. above the city, and a Skydrop that will send riders free-falling at up to 95 mph.

