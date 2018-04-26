Food truck burglarized at Midtown Garden Center in Miami

MIAMI - A food truck was burglarized earlier this month at the Midtown Garden Center in Miami, authorities said.

The burglary is believed to have occurred about 11:30 p.m. April 3 at the Midtown Garden Center at 2600 NE Second Ave.

The victim told detectives that the food truck was locked and secured at about 10:45 p.m. that night.

The victim returned to his truck the next morning and discovered that the sound system and a tablet had been stolen from inside the truck.

Surveillance video shows the thief climbing in through the window of the food truck and then leaving while concealing the stolen items.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

