Former Brownsville Middle School teacher held without bond amid new allegations

MIAMI - A former physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School is facing additional charges after two more students claim he raped them.

Wendell Nibbs, 53, now faces charges of engaging in sex acts with a child, custodial interference and false imprisonment.

"The defendant had sexual relationships with students while they attended Brownsville Middle School," a prosecutor told Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Nibbs was first arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a child in November 2017. Police said at least one alleged incident involved sex inside a classroom at Brownsville Middle School, as well as inappropriate contact, lewd comments, kissing and graphic photographs sent by Nibbs.

He faces criminal charges relating to three alleged victims, but a total of five students are accusing Nibbs of misconduct and blaming the Miami-Dade County school district for inaction.

The Haggard Law Firm now represents all five accusers in a civil case.

Pedro Echarte, an attorney representing one of the mothers, said in January that the school board "did a very cursory and superficial investigation into Wendell Nibbs."

Nibbs had been on house arrest without incident, according to his attorney. That came to an end Thursday.

"I am going to hold him (without) bond," Francis said.

