Former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferre dies at 84

Associated Press

MIAMI - Maurice Ferre, who served as Miami mayor from nearly 12 years, died Thursday at the age of 84.

Ferre had been battling spinal cancer for more than a year when he passed away at his Coconut Grove home.

From 1973 to 1985, Ferre served as the city's first-ever hispanic mayor and oversaw a period of great growth in Miami that saw it become a major business hub and gateway to South America.

"He was always prepared, inspiringly articulate, and neveraccepting of mediocrity." said current Miami mayor Francis Suarez. "His qualities and character have inspired me and countless others to carry on his legacy of elevating Miami as a diverse, vibrant, and global world-class city. He will be dearly missed."

After leaving office, Ferre returned to the political life in 1993 when he became the Vice-Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Ferre failed in his bids to become Miami-Dade mayor in 1996 and Miami mayor again in 2001.

In spite of those setbacks, Ferre said he was proud of his life in public service.

"It's a vocation, it's a calling, but I think there are different ways of serving in the Lord's vineyard and I think that's one of the better ones." said Ferre years before his passing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.