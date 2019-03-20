Frustrated by gun violence, Liberty City men go hungry

MIAMI - Every year, more and more people are added to the list of victims of gun violence in Miami-Dade County, and those affected say they've tried a lot of ways of remembering them.

"We done released the balloons. We done put the teddy bears and we done poured out a little liquor, and we done did RIP rest in peace T-shirts," said Albert Campbell, a member of The Hunger 9.

But for the Circle of Brotherhood organization, a recent vigil changed everything.

They say they saw dozens of mothers grieving their dead children and decided they needed to do something more drastic to get their point across.

"We have voluntarily decided to stop eating because we're tired of the killing that's going on in our community, and we wanted to make a clear statement by doing so," said Anthony Blackman, a member of The Hunger 9.

So nine of their members are now taking part in a very public hunger strike in Liberty City. They chose Liberty City because of its significance in the McDuffie riots in 1980.

"There used to be a gas station and it was burned down and as a result of that it killed a lot of businesses didn't come back so it killed our infrastructure," said McArthur Richard Sr., a member of The Hunger 9.

Twice a day The Hunger 9 are checked by medics and they will drink water, but since March 9, no food has touched their lips as a show of their dedication to finding a solution.

"The main reason that we're doing this is to create an internal dialogue with our community about the gun violence that we have and our responsibility in squashing it," said Phillip Muhammad Tavernier, a member of The Hunger 9.

As for when this will end, members said they have no set finish line. They said they are going to keep going until they feel progress has been made.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.